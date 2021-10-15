Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 973.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 252,621 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Verastem worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $7,482,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Verastem by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

