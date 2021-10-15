VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDC) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.44. 45,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 64,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24.

