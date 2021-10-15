Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $735,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

NYSE TRU opened at $115.01 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

