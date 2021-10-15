Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

