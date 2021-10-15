Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.66) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.49.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.