Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

