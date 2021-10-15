Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.29. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.61.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total transaction of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period.

WING stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

