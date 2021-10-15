Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $154.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. Trustmark posted sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $647.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $627.40 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 216,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,857. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

