Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGLE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 168,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,737. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

