Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $40.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $61,109,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $26,216,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.