Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 257,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 65,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.