Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.64. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 69,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

