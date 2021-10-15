Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GO. MKM Partners lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.57. 1,574,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,158. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $999,390. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

