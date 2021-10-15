Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post sales of $39.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.25 million to $39.83 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $152.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

Several research firms have commented on OESX. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

OESX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 154,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,547. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

