Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 956,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

