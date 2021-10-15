Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,524. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.