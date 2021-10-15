Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $76.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $82.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.45 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,524. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

