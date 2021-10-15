Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

