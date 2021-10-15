Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Diodes by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diodes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Diodes by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

