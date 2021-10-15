Zacks Investment Research Lowers Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Hold

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

