$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.16. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,279,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.