-$0.08 EPS Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWEN traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $3.12. 2,103,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,505. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

