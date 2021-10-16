$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.