-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

