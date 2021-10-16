-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Lannett reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lannett by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 375,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lannett has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

