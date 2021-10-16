-$0.25 EPS Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

XAIR stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. 199,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,876. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

