$0.29 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.33. REV Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

REVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.04. 373,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,263. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $973.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

