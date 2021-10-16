$0.51 EPS Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%.

USAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.54. 181,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,782. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in USA Truck by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.