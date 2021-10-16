$0.63 EPS Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.64. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOWN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 148,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,682. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.