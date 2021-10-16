$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

HSII stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. 146,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 100,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

