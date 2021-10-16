$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. AC Immune reported sales of $1.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $46.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $90.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $103.50 million, with estimates ranging from $96.44 million to $110.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.79. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

