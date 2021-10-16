$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 989.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

