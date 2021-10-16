$112.79 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $115.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $423.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $467.64 million, with estimates ranging from $464.93 million to $471.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $47.94. 135,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,505. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.