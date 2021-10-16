12,945 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,750,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.87 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

