$166.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report $166.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.20 million and the lowest is $146.86 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $143.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $635.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.54 million to $696.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $802.36 million, with estimates ranging from $692.85 million to $975.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

