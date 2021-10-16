$172.00 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report sales of $172.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.70 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $177.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $700.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $701.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $844.50 million, with estimates ranging from $829.50 million to $859.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 440,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

