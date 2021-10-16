21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

