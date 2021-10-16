2,812 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $77.00. 1,397,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,644. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

