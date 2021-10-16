$29.20 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $29.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.01 million and the highest is $29.40 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $121.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $122.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $130.16 million, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $137.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 127,423 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 94,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 282,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,091. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

