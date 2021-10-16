$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.34. 1,145,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $119.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

