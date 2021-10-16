$305.01 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $305.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $305.03 million. Ichor reported sales of $227.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3,968.6% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 368,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.24. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

