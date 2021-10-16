3,821 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after buying an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after buying an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after buying an additional 704,081 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.49.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 6,396,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,603. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

