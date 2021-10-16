$403.53 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to post sales of $403.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $396.65 million to $412.90 million. FirstCash reported sales of $359.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.55. 143,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,348. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 27.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstCash by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

