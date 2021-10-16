4,156 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,218 shares of company stock valued at $90,210,399 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

