4,156 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,169,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $74.82.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,218 shares of company stock valued at $90,210,399 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
