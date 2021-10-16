4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FFNTF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
