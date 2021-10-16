4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FFNTF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

