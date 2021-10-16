$56.69 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $56.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.47 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $230.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $236.29 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $247.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 477,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

