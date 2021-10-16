$56.69 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $56.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.47 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $230.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $236.29 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $247.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 477,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.