6,303 Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yalla Group by 930.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

YALA stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -43.50.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

