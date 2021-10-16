$646.86 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $646.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the lowest is $599.50 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.90. 291,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,604. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.