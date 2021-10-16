$95.75 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $95.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,767. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 854.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 194,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.