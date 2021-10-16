$98.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post $98.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

