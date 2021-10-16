982 Shares in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLPC opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.84. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $325.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.04 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Preformed Line Products Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

